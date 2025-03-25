McCormick: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — McCormick & Co. (MKC) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net…

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — McCormick & Co. (MKC) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $162.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 60 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The spices and seasonings company posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

McCormick expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.03 to $3.08 per share.

