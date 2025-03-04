Mayville Engineering: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) on Tuesday reported profit of $16 million in its…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) on Tuesday reported profit of $16 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 76 cents.

The company posted revenue of $121.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $26 million, or $1.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $581.6 million.

Mayville Engineering expects full-year revenue in the range of $560 million to $590 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MEC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.