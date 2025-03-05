Marvell: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $200.2…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $200.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $885 million, or $1.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.77 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Marvell expects its per-share earnings to range from 56 cents to 66 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRVL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRVL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.