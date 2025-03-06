Marchex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Marchex Inc. (MCHX) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its fourth…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Marchex Inc. (MCHX) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 3 cents per share.

The advertising and marketing company posted revenue of $11.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.9 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $48.1 million.

