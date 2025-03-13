Mallinckrodt: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 15, Ireland (AP) — Mallinckrodt PLC (MNKTQ) on Thursday reported profit of $612.8 million in its fourth quarter. On…

DUBLIN 15, Ireland (AP) — Mallinckrodt PLC (MNKTQ) on Thursday reported profit of $612.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin 15, Ireland-based company said it had net income of $30.95. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $30.90 per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $492.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $477.9 million, or $24.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.98 billion.

Mallinckrodt expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNKTQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNKTQ

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.