Maiden Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) on Monday reported a loss of $158 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $1.59. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.53 per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $201 million, or $2.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $50.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MHLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MHLD

