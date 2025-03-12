Magnachip: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHEONGJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — CHEONGJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (MX) on Wednesday reported a…

CHEONGJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — CHEONGJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (MX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cheongju-Si, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The chip products maker posted revenue of $63 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $54.3 million, or $1.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $231.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Magnachip said it expects revenue in the range of $42 million to $47 million.

_____

