MAG Silver: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $19 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $23 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $77.8 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $92.9 million.

