Lululemon: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $748.4 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of $6.14 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.85 per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $3.61 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.58 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.81 billion, or $14.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.59 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Lululemon said it expects revenue in the range of $2.34 billion to $2.36 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $14.95 to $15.15 per share, with revenue ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.3 billion.

