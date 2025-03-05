LivePerson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $112.1 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $112.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.27. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The customer-service technology company posted revenue of $73.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $134.3 million, or $1.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $312.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, LivePerson said it expects revenue in the range of $63 million to $65 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $240 million to $255 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPSN

