Limoneira: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 12, 2025, 4:20 PM

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Limoneira Co. (LMNR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Santa Paula, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The agribusiness company posted revenue of $34.3 million in the period.

