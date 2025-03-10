Limbach: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) on Monday reported earnings of $9.8 million in…

WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — WARRENDALE, Pa. (AP) — Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) on Monday reported earnings of $9.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Warrendale, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The company posted revenue of $143.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $30.9 million, or $2.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $518.8 million.

Limbach expects full-year revenue in the range of $610 million to $630 million.

