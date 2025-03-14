Lifeway: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (AP) — MORTON GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) on Friday reported a loss of…

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (AP) — MORTON GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) on Friday reported a loss of $160,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Morton Grove, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The dairy and cheese company posted revenue of $46.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9 million, or 60 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $186.8 million.

