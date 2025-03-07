Lifeward: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Lifeward Ltd. (LFWD) on Friday reported a loss of $15.3 million in…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Lifeward Ltd. (LFWD) on Friday reported a loss of $15.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.73. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 38 cents per share.

The maker of wearable robotic exoskeletons that help paralyzed patients walk posted revenue of $7.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $28.9 million, or $3.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $25.7 million.

