Lifetime Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) — GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) on Thursday reported net income of $8.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Garden City, New York-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The kitchen products company posted revenue of $215.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $15.2 million, or 71 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $683 million.

