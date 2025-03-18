Lexinfintech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd (LX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $49.7 million in…

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd (LX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $49.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had net income of 28 cents.

The online consumer finance company posted revenue of $501.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $150.8 million, or 89 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.95 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.