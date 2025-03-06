Lexicon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) on Thursday reported a loss of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $26.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $200.4 million, or 63 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $31.1 million.

