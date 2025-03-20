Lennar: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Lennar Corp. (LEN) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $519.5 million. On a…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Lennar Corp. (LEN) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $519.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of $1.96. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.14 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $7.63 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.51 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEN

