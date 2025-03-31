Lazy Days Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lazy Days Holdings, Inc. (GORV) on Monday reported a loss of $96.1…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lazy Days Holdings, Inc. (GORV) on Monday reported a loss of $96.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $2.39 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.28 per share.

The company posted revenue of $159.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $180 million, or $8.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $871.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GORV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GORV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.