Latham Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 17 cents per share.

The swimming pool maker posted revenue of $87.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $17.9 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $508.5 million.

Latham Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $535 million to $565 million.

