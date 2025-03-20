Lands’ End: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Lands’ End Inc. (LE) on Thursday reported earnings of $18.5 million in…

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Lands' End Inc. (LE) on Thursday reported earnings of $18.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Dodgeville, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The clothing maker posted revenue of $441.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.2 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Lands’ End expects its results to range from a loss of 22 cents per share to a loss of 13 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $260 million to $290 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Lands’ End expects full-year earnings in the range of 48 cents to 86 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.45 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LE

