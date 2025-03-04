L.B. Foster: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — L.B. Foster Co. (FSTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $242,000 in its fourth…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — L.B. Foster Co. (FSTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $242,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The railroad track manufacturer posted revenue of $128.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $42.9 million, or $3.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $530.8 million.

L.B. Foster expects full-year revenue in the range of $540 million to $580 million.

