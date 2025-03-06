KVH: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.3 million…

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Middletown, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 14 cents per share.

The maker of mobile communication and navigation equipment posted revenue of $26.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $11 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $113.8 million.

