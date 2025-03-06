Kronos Worldwide: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.2 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The maker of titanium dioxide pigments posted revenue of $423.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $86.2 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.89 billion.

