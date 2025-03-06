Kroger: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Kroger Co. (KR) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $634 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and severance costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The supermarket chain posted revenue of $34.31 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.56 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.67 billion, or $3.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $147.12 billion.

Kroger expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.60 to $4.80 per share.

