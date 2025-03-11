Korn/Ferry: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Tuesday reported earnings of $58.4 million in its…

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.19 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $676.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $668.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Korn/Ferry expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.22 to $1.30.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $680 million to $700 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KFY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KFY

