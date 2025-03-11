Kohl’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of…

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $48 million.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $5.4 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.35 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $109 million, or 98 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $16.22 billion.

Kohl’s expects full-year earnings to be 10 cents to 60 cents per share.

