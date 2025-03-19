Knot Offshore: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) — ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) — Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) on Wednesday reported profit of $23.3 million…

ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) — ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) — Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) on Wednesday reported profit of $23.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Aberdeen, Britain-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 55 cents per share.

The tanker company that serves the energy industry posted revenue of $91.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.1 million, or 41 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $318.6 million.

