KLX Energy Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 90 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 80 cents per share.

The service provider to oil and natural gas producers posted revenue of $165.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $53 million, or $3.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $709.3 million.

