Karat Packing: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHINO, Calif. (AP) — CHINO, Calif. (AP) — Karat Packing Inc. (KRT) on Thursday reported net income of $5.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chino, California-based company said it had profit of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $101.6 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $30 million, or $1.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $422.6 million.

