Kansas City Life: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Life Insurance Co. (KCLI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had a loss of $1.30 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $115.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5 million, or 51 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $490.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KCLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KCLI

