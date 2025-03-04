Live Radio
Kansas City Life: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 4, 2025, 6:53 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Life Insurance Co. (KCLI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had a loss of $1.30 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $115.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5 million, or 51 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $490.8 million.

