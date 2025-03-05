Kamada: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.8 million.…

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.8 million.

The Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical posted revenue of $39 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.5 million, or 25 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $161 million.

Kamada expects full-year revenue in the range of $178 million to $182 million.

