KALA BIO: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — KALA BIO, Inc. (KALA) on Monday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Arlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.74 per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $38.5 million, or $10.15 per share.

