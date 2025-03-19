JOYY: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — JOYY Inc. (YY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $304.1 million in its fourth…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — JOYY Inc. (YY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $304.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had a loss of $5.67. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.77 per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $549.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $146.2 million, or $2.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.24 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, JOYY said it expects revenue in the range of $482 million to $490 million.

