JinkoSolar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JIANGXI PROVINCE, China (AP) — JIANGXI PROVINCE, China (AP) — JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $64.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Jiangxi Province, China-based company said it had a loss of $1.26 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.01 per share.

The solar power product maker posted revenue of $2.83 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.9 million, or 69 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $12.64 billion.

