Jefferies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) on Wednesday reported profit of $143.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 60 cents per share.

The investment banking and capital markets company posted revenue of $2.47 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.59 billion.

