James River Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) on Monday reported a loss of $64.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $2.28 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 99 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $126.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $81.1 million, or $3.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $707.6 million.

