Jabil: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $117 million.

On a per-share basis, the St Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.06. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, were $1.94 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.81 per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $6.73 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in May, Jabil said it expects revenue in the range of $6.7 billion to $7.3 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $8.95 per share, with revenue expected to be $27.9 billion.

