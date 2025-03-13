Live Radio
J.W. Mays: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 13, 2025, 9:12 AM

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $158,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Brooklyn, New York-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The commercial real estate leasing company posted revenue of $5.6 million in the period.

