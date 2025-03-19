J.Jill: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — J.Jill Inc. (JILL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $2.2 million.…

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — J.Jill Inc. (JILL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $2.2 million.

The Quincy, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The retailer of women’s clothes, shoes and accessories posted revenue of $142.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $141.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $39.5 million, or $2.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $610.9 million.

