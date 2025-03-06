ISG: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Information Services Group Inc. (III) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Information Services Group Inc. (III) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 6 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The market advisory service company posted revenue of $57.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.8 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $247.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, ISG said it expects revenue in the range of $58 million to $59 million.

