Is Farmhouse Design Still Trendy? Experts Weigh In

If you’ve scrolled interior design photos on social media or watched HGTV for even a minute, then you know about…

If you’ve scrolled interior design photos on social media or watched HGTV for even a minute, then you know about the farmhouse design trend. It was everywhere for a while — think neutral colors, barn doors and plenty of wood accents. But is the look still in, or has it fully transformed into what designers call the modern farmhouse trend? We asked several experts to share their insights.

[READ: The Best Paint Colors for Home.]

What Is Farmhouse Design?

Farmhouse design is both a look and a vibe. Molly Marino, owner of Home by Molly Marino, describes it as “a warm, comfortable space with rustic elements.” A neutral color palette is prominent, with lots of wood furniture and wood accents. In a farmhouse kitchen, for example, there is often a large window over the sink that allows for a connection to the outdoors, Marino says. You might also see a large white ceramic farm sink in front of that window — an element coveted by some, but not by all, especially if you prefer having a sink with two smaller bowls. “It’s definitely a user preference,” Marino says.

There are some “kitschy parts” of farmhouse design, too, like board and batten wood paneling, Marino says. Again, if you’ve watched HGTV shows — notably “Fixer Upper” — you’ve likely heard of something called shiplap. But as much of this classic, clean look is desirable for some, many designers and homeowners are moving on.

[Related:Not Just the Dining Room: Why You Should Consider Chandeliers in the Bedroom]

Farmhouse Design: Tired or Timeless?

Kathy Kuo, CEO and founder at Kathy Kuo Home in New York, believes that as a broader concept, farmhouse design “is here to stay and has officially entered the category of ‘timeless.’ ” But she notes a distinct shift in the theme. “Several years ago, the modern farmhouse look — think lots of gray and beige, modern lines and silhouettes, and shiplap everything — was leading the way, whereas the year to come is looking to be dominated more by a more rustic aesthetic, complete with reclaimed wood, mixed metals and vintage Americana accoutrements,” Kuo explains.

Ashley Powell, interior designer at Roseberry Allen in Dayton, Ohio, says, “The farmhouse design trend is no longer an aesthetic that my clients want.” They haven’t wanted it in several years, she adds, though she understands the initial inspiration. Chip and Joanna Gaines, from HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” and now cable network Magnolia, have “left their mark heavy and dark on the masses, and I commend them for the impact they have had,” she says.

Powell says much of the farmhouse trend’s popularity has to do with its simple application, especially for DIYers. “It’s pretty minimal and modern,” she says. “As a reaction to this movement, people have returned to color and pattern, thank goodness. They no longer want a watered-down, black, white and gray palette.”

There’s also one more thing her clients don’t want anymore: “Don’t even breathe the word ‘shiplap,'” Powell says. “They want to explore more interesting millwork applications and pump their spaces with pattern and color and texture.” That includes mixing old and new elements, whether vintage furniture or decor.

Aside from television inspiration, many homeowners latched onto farmhouse design thanks to countless images on social media, says Theresa Butler, principal and founder of Theresa Butler Interiors in Atlanta. But in practice, the style wasn’t exactly what they needed or even wanted in the end. Case in point? Open shelving in the kitchen. Butler says people have realized they’re just for decorative purposes — if they can maintain it. “You cannot stack a ton of dishes on those shelves all day because you’re going to hate it. It’s not going to look pretty,” Butler says.

Simone Bumpus, design consultant at Kitchens by Good Guys, a kitchen remodeling company in Scottsdale, Arizona, believes farmhouse is “definitely out right now.” “Rustic and vintage elements in the kitchen and the rest of the home aren’t as popular as the sleek lines and functionality of modern kitchens,” she says.

But Bumpus also recognizes the growing trend of modern farmhouse style, especially for kitchens, that blends old and new. “A modern farmhouse kitchen has the sleek lines, neutral colors, and functionality of a modern kitchen while implementing some of the exposed wood elements and vintage knickknacks of a farmhouse kitchen,” she says. “These vintage elements are mixed with modern furniture and appliances throughout the house.”

[READ: How to Use Ambient Lighting for a Cozier Home]

A Move Toward Color

People also want more color. Tanya Shively, owner and principal designer at Sesshu Design Associates in Scottsdale, Arizona, notes there has been a shift from white walls and cabinets that defined the aesthetic, at least for the kitchen. “Instead, homeowners are embracing moodier, richer tones with darker walls and cabinetry, complemented by wood floors and a minimalist approach to design,” she says. There’s another shift, at least regionally, for her clients. “In Arizona, we’re seeing a subtle yet distinct rise in modern Spanish influences, especially in homes that aren’t strictly contemporary,” Shively says.

But even as more designs embrace colors, from mosaic tiles in kitchen backsplashes to bolder colors for cabinets, not every homeowner feels as confident playing with color. And that’s why the farmhouse style will likely never fade away completely.

“Neutrality is appealing to people who don’t really get or know what their style is,” says Butler. “I think that is the most appealing thing about farmhouse. It’s clean, it’s not fussy. And for people who have very busy professional lives, they just want to come home and have no fuss, keep it neat and clean. And in my opinion, farmhouse gives that to them.”

More from U.S. News

How to Modify the Kitchen for Aging in Place

How to Set Up a Home Gym

8 Countertop Trends For 2025

Is Farmhouse Design Still Trendy? Experts Weigh In originally appeared on usnews.com