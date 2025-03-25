Is Brown Back?

There are certain colors that tend to universally appeal to homeowners, like neutral tones and grays. But there’s a reason…

There are certain colors that tend to universally appeal to homeowners, like neutral tones and grays. But there’s a reason Mocha Mousse was recently named Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year.

Homeowners are increasingly embracing brown in their design schemes, and it’s a trend that’s unlikely to wane anytime soon.

Brown Is Making a Comeback

Brown may not seem like the most obvious choice for interior design. However, Ginger Curtis, founder and CEO of Urbanology Designs in North Richland Hills, Texas, sees high demand for it.

“Brown is making a bold comeback in interior design,” she says, “not just for its warmth and coziness, but also for its ability to create a rich, luxurious atmosphere.”

As Curtis explains, cool grays dominated the interior design scene for many years. Now, homeowners are looking at brown as a warmer alternative.

“Brown exudes refinement and sophistication while maintaining a grounded, inviting feel,” she says.

Brown Is Good for Resale

Many homeowners make design choices in the hopes of adding to their resale value. “Brown is a smart investment when used with intention,” Curtis says. “Rich wood tones in flooring and cabinetry never go out of style.”

Artem Kropovinsky, founder and principal interior designer at Arsight Studio in New York City, agrees. “Buyers find spaces with neutral brown tones more welcoming, which helps maximize property resale value,” he says.

Courtney Cole, interior designer at TileCloud in New South Wales, Australia, agrees that brown can lend to better resale value if it’s used carefully.

“Buyers like to approach a home being able to imagine themselves living there, which can be hard if there is too much personalization,” she says. “This means that your best bet will be to go for colors that are more neutral, like beige or lighter shades of brown.”

But if your goal is universal buyer appeal, don’t get too bold with brown.

“I wouldn’t recommend going for a darker tone of brown,” says Cole. “If you are thinking of resale but want to bring brown into the color scheme, a lighter shade will be more timeless and more likely to appeal to the average home buyer.”

How to Incorporate Brown Into Your Kitchen

For many people, the kitchen is the heart of the home. Curtis says there’s plenty of room to add brown there.

“Walnut-stained cabinetry, rich-toned stone countertops and warm metallics give a kitchen an ultra-sophisticated, European-inspired feel,” she says.

Jill McAdams, co-owner of Kitchen Solvers on Florida’s Emerald Coast, agrees. “Brown is back in the kitchen, and it’s proving its timeless appeal,” she says. “We’re designing and installing more kitchens where brown takes center stage, with homeowners embracing the warmth and richness of this versatile color.”

How to Incorporate Brown Into Your Living Room

The living room is, for many people, designed to be a warm, inviting space. “Dark brown walls or statement furniture pieces instantly create a club-like, luxurious ambiance,” Curtis says. Since brown pairs beautifully with natural woods, there’s plenty of opportunity to introduce different shades of it into a living room with hardwood flooring, she says.

Mike Brown, director of visual merchandising at Dania Furniture and Scandinavian Designs in San Francisco, thinks living rooms are an optimal spot to showcase brown furniture.

“Brown is especially iconic in furniture pieces,” he says. “People are looking for ways to feel more connected to the earth, whether it’s through an earthy brown linen on a family room sofa or luxurious chocolate silk velvet on a chaise lounge in the living room.”

How to Incorporate Brown Into Your Bedroom

Your bedroom is where you long to be after a stressful day. Curtis says brown makes bedrooms even more inviting.

“A deep brown accent wall, combined with plush neutral bedding and layered textures, transforms a bedroom into a sumptuous retreat,” she says.

How to Incorporate Brown Into Your Bathroom

Brown may not be a color commonly associated with bathrooms, but Curtis says there’s no reason to rule it out.

“A deep espresso brown can be beautifully unexpected and stunning in a bathroom, especially when paired with natural stone, brushed gold fixtures and ambient lighting to create a spa-like experience,” she says.

Don’t overlook brown accent pieces or even rich, plush brown towels. They can complete the look beautifully.

Consider Brown for Small Spaces

Because brown lends to warm vibes, it’s a great choice for smaller rooms in your home, says Diana Melichar, owner of Melichar Architects in Lake Forest, Illinois.

“Chocolatey brown walls and casework are especially popular in smaller spaces, such as dens and libraries. This rich color makes these spaces more intimate, while furnishings and artwork provide a contrast of color and liveliness to the dark backdrop,” Melichar says.

