IRobot: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — IRobot Corp. (IRBT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $77.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.52 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.06 per share.

The robotics technology company posted revenue of $172 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $145.5 million, or $4.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $681.8 million.

