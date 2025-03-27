Iridex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Iridex Corp. (IRIX) on Thursday reported a loss of $834,000…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Iridex Corp. (IRIX) on Thursday reported a loss of $834,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The medical laser company posted revenue of $12.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.9 million, or 54 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $48.7 million.

