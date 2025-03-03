Intrepid Potash: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) on Monday reported a loss of $207 million in its…

DENVER (AP) — Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) on Monday reported a loss of $207 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of $16.04. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and asset impairment costs, were 11 cents per share.

The potash and fertilizer producer posted revenue of $55.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $47.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $212.8 million, or $16.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $215.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IPI

