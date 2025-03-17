Inspired Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) on Monday reported net income of $68 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) on Monday reported net income of $68 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $2.33.

The company posted revenue of $83 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $65.8 million, or $2.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $297.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INSE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INSE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.