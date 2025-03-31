INNOVATE: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) on Monday reported a loss of $16.6 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) on Monday reported a loss of $16.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.29 per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $236.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $34.6 million, or $3.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.11 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VATE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VATE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.