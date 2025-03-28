Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of March 31

SmartStop Self Storage – Ladera Ranch, Calif., 27 million shares, priced at $28-$35, managed by JP Morgan Wells Fargo. Proposed NYSE symbol SMA. Business: Self-storage REIT with 208 owned and managed properties in the US and Canada.

OMS Energy Technologies – Singapore, 5.6 million shares, priced at $8-$10, managed by Roth Cap.. Proposed Nasdaq symbol OMSE. Business: Singapore-based manufacturer of surface wellhead systems and oil country tubular goods.

Bgin Blockchain – Singapore, 6.3 million shares, priced at $7-$9, managed by Chardan Benchmark. Proposed Nasdaq symbol BGIN. Business: Makes equipment for cryptocurrency mining with a focus on alternative coins.

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals – Hopewell, N.J., 4.5 million shares, priced at $4-$5, managed by D. Boral Capital. Proposed NYSE American symbol APUS. Business: Clinical stage biotech developing bee venom-based treatment for inflammation.

FatPipe – Salt Lake City, .7 million shares, priced at $5.75-$7.75, managed by D. Boral Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FATN. Business: Provides network software solutions for enterprises.

