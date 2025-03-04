Ingram Micro: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (INGM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (INGM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $83.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The provider of information technology products and services posted revenue of $13.34 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.22 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $264.2 million, or $1.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $47.98 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ingram Micro expects its per-share earnings to range from 51 cents to 61 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $11.43 billion to $11.83 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

